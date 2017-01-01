Continental Journeys: The Definitive History of the Bentley R.Type and S.Type 1952-65

Author: Davide Bassoli with Nubes Argentea, Hardbound and Slipcased Edition, 456 Pages, ISBN: 9788890957178 - First Edition, 2017

In 1952 a new generation of high-speed Bentley is introduced with the name Continental. Their success was so great that production of the Continental continued on the next S 1 Continental, S 2 Continental and S 3 Continental models until 1965. The story of these iconic cars is widely described in the new book of Nubes Argentea ‘Continental Journeys’, written by Davide Bassoli.

Every coachbuilt style is extensively described and completed by a selection of high quality pictures taken personally by the author. The sketch of this golden era of the Bentley Continental is completed by an historical and technical analysis. Two detailed lists provide the details of every Continental built, with specific information about original owners, colours and extras.