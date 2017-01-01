  Loading... Please wait...

Cortina: The story of Ford's best-seller (Veloce Classic Reprint Series)

Cortina: The story of Ford's best-seller (Veloce Classic Reprint Series) (9781787111004)

Veloce Publishing
 Product Description

Author: Graham Robson, Softbound, 160 Pages, ISBN: 9781787111004 - Reprinted in May 2017

In the 1960s the Cortina was an entirely new type of British car light yet strong, cheap to buy, and yet roomy.

It established a new class of car - the 'Cortina Class' - and Ford's rivals had to rush to compete.

Not only was the Cortina the first, it was the best, too; a fascinating, ever-evolving project, around which Ford-Europe's planning always revolved.

This book gives all the facts, figures, images and legends of the Cortina story. With over 180 colour and black and white photos this is the fascinating story of an incredibly successful car.

