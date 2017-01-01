Corvette Grand Sport (Paperback Edition)

Authors: Dave Friedman & Lowell C. Paddok, Foreword by Roger Penske, Softbound, 176 Pages, ISBN: 9780760319260, First Softbound Edition, 2004

The Grand Sport was the "never-never" Corvette, a lightweight muscle-bound factory racer.

Powered by a 427 cubic-inch big-block Daytona Mystery Motor pumping out some 500 horsepower, it was designed to blow off Shelby's Cobras.

And if any GT4Os or Ferraris were left in the dust, so much the better.

Corvette godfather Zora Arkus-Duntov launched the top-secret Grand Sport project in 1962 with an eye toward winning Sebring and Le Mans.

The plan called for prototypes to be followed by 125 street-legal beasts. Chevrolet's boardroom killed the plan, but not before five Grand Sports had been constructed.

These five monster Corvettes would terrorize race circuits from 1963 to 1967.

Corvette Grand Sport is the photographic record of these fantastic race cars. Some 275 black and white photos and a special color section chronicle the high-speed history of Chevrolet's most fantastic Corvette.

A must for all Corvette fans!