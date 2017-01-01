  Loading... Please wait...

Cosworth The Search For Power (sixth edition)

Cosworth The Search For Power (sixth edition)

 Product Description

Author: Graham Robson, ISBN: 9781845848958, Hardcover, Published in 2017, 6th edition, 256 pages

Features

• The complete practical guide to modifying SUs for high performance applications
• Step-by-step illustrated procedures
• Millions of cars are equipped with SU carburettors
• Includes needle profiling
• Des Hammill is an engineer and professional race engine builder

Description

COSWORTH - THE SEARCH FOR POWER covers the entire history, life and times of the famous British high-performance engineering company, from its 1958 foundation by Keith Duckworth, through its often-exciting and always fascinating evolution, expansion and worldwide success in both motorsport and high-performance road cars.

Synopsis

Not only has Cosworth designed and supplied many race car engines, which won F1, CART, and many other Championship races, but it has also produced many celebrated high-performance road-car engines. In more recent times, its growing expertise in developing electronic data capture components, and in providing ultra-high-tech engine manufacturing facilities, has made it a world leader. The expansion continues, and in this book the Cosworth story has been brought up-to-the-minute to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the birth of the legendary DFV F1 engine.

Additional Information

Cosworth is Britain's most celebrated independent design, engineering, and manufacturing company of high performance race and road-car engines. The story, nearly 60 years on (and still evolving), is told in a unique style.

Not only is this is the only book about Cosworth, but has continually been researched and written with the active support of the company itself. 

Many unique, sometimes hitherto secret, illustrations of Cosworth high-performance engines, and revealing interviews with the company personalities themselves.

