Coventry Climax Racing History: The Definitive Development History (Veloce Classic Reprint Series)

Author: Des Hammill, Softbound, 192 Pages, ISBN: 9781787110434 - October 2016 Veloce Reprint of 2004 original edition -

Des Hammill was given free access to Walter Hassan's papers; he also managed to track down and interview all of the surviving key players from the company's motor racing heyday (four World Championship wins).

The result of extensive research, here is the definitive development history of Coventry Climax racing engines: the first British engines to power Formula One World Championship-winning cars.

The author, an engineer, describes the innovative nature of these wonderful engines, and how racing engine technology advanced through an important era of motorsport.

The comments and anecdotes of those who were there give a real insight to life at Coventry Climax before its takeover by Jaguar in 1963.