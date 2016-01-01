Cuba's Car Culture: Celebrating The Island's Automotive Love Affair

Authors: Tom Cotter and Bill Warner, Hardbound, 192 Pages, First Published, 2016

Cuba is famous as an automotive time warp where on any given day you might spot dozens of vintage Chevrolets or the odd Soviet Lada cruising along as though it were still 1959. But look closer and you'll see things aren't quite what they seem—half a century of trade embargo has forced the

country's car enthusiasts to develop a unique culture marked by great creativity, borne of the need to keep cars alive with little access to original replacement parts and little opportunity to import modern replacements.

Cuba's Car Culture offers an inside look at a unique universe populated with repaired and recycled cars transformed in the spirit of automotive survival.

Authors Tom Cotter and Bill Warner take you on a whirlwind tour of all things automotive, beginning with Cuba's pre-Castro car and racing history and bringing you right up to today's lost collector cars. street racing on the island, and the challenges of keeping decades-old cars on the road.

Along the way, they introduce a cast of native and transplanted Cubans who live the life every day and complement their stories with hundreds of photographs, both rare historic images and contemporary views of the current automotive scene.

Whether you enjoy classic cars or simply want to explore a unique aspect of Cuba's culture, take a drive around the island with Cuba's Car Culture.

Before writing his first book. Tom Cotter (right) had long been involved in nearly every end of the automotive and racing industries, from working as a mechanic and auto salesman to heading the public relations department at Charlotte Motor Speedway to forming his own racing and automotive PR and marketing agency, Cotter Group.

The agency represented some of the largest clients in NASCAR, IndyCar/CART, drag racing, and road racing. Cotter has written biographies of the legendary Holman-Moody race team. Tommy Ivo. and Dean Jeffries, but he is best known for his series of barn-find books, most recently including Route 66 Barn Find Road Trip (Motorbooks, 2016).

Cotter teaches public relations at Belmont Abbey College, sits on the advisory board of McPherson College's Auto Restoration program, and is a member of the Road Racing Driver's Club (RRDC). You can find him online at cobrainthebarn.com.

Bill Warner is the founder of the Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance. He also serves as . president of H. C. Warner Inc., an industrial filtration company, and owns and operates Bill Warner Racing. He began as a "go-fer'' for a racing team as a teenager and eventually began racing his own cars, competing in a variety of events.

Warner's writing and photography have been featured in Road & Track as well as several European and Ajan racing publications. and be has won the Meguiar's Award for Collector Car Hobby Person of the Year.