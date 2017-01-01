  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Custom Bike: Life (teNeuves)

Custom Bike: Life (teNeuves) (9783832769222)

Hover over image to zoom

  • Custom Bike: Life (teNeuves) (9783832769222)
TeNeuves
US$100.06
Stock Code SKU:
9783832769222
Condition:
New
Weight:
2.60 KGS
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

From teNeuves Media, Hardbound, 224 Pages, ISBN: 9783832769222, First Published, June 2017 

Custom Bike Life Shows people's fascination with motorcycles from every angle, like a road movie you can experience for yourself in this exciting compendium.

Unique, photo-packed stories about individual bikes and the people who made them, along with opulent visuals and special reports that dive right into the current custom bike scene and motorcycle culture. Cafe Racer, Scrambler, Chopper.

This volume also covers the big bike events like Wheels & Waves and Pure & Crafted.

Experience the atmosphere at races, weekend events in California, and adventure tours through the mountains of South Africa, and visit the workshops where custom bikes are born.

The scene's best photographers provide their most amazing shots, while entertaining and informative text tells the story behind the events and images.

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Custom Bike: Life (teNeuves) to your wish list.