Custom Bike: Life (teNeuves)

From teNeuves Media, Hardbound, 224 Pages, ISBN: 9783832769222, First Published, June 2017

Custom Bike Life Shows people's fascination with motorcycles from every angle, like a road movie you can experience for yourself in this exciting compendium.

Unique, photo-packed stories about individual bikes and the people who made them, along with opulent visuals and special reports that dive right into the current custom bike scene and motorcycle culture. Cafe Racer, Scrambler, Chopper.

This volume also covers the big bike events like Wheels & Waves and Pure & Crafted.

Experience the atmosphere at races, weekend events in California, and adventure tours through the mountains of South Africa, and visit the workshops where custom bikes are born.

The scene's best photographers provide their most amazing shots, while entertaining and informative text tells the story behind the events and images.