David Jefferies The Official Biography (Hardback)

Author: Stuart Barker, ISBN: 9781844256631, Hardback, Published in 2009, 296 pages

Inscribed on the gravestone of David Jefferies is: 'Those who risk nothing do nothing, achieve nothing, become nothing'. As the undisputed master of the most dangerous race track in the world, the Isle of Man TT course, the affable Yorkshireman risked so much and achieved legendary status before losing his life in practice for the 2003 TT. This is his inspiring story.

'David Jefferies was quite simply one of Britain's greats.'

Motor Cycle News

'On a bike he was incredible. He was probably the most naturally talented rider in the British paddock.'

John McGuinness