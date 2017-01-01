  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Deuce: 75 Years Of The '32 Ford

Deuce: 75 Years Of The '32 Ford (9781932494136)

Hover over image to zoom

  • Deuce: 75 Years Of The '32 Ford (9781932494136)
  • Deuce: 75 Years Of The '32 Ford (9781932494136) - back
Cartech Books
US$192.50
Stock Code SKU:
9781932494136
Condition:
New
Weight:
1.50 KGS
Availability:
Usually despatched the same day from Sydney Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Author: Robert Genat, Hardbound, 192 Pages, CT413, ISBN:9781932494136 - First Edition, 2006 

The 1932 Ford—the Deuce is among the most important automobiles ever produced.

A landmark car for Ford, the '32 introduced Henry Ford's groundbreaking flathead eight-cylinder engine, bringing the now iconic engine configuration to the masses.

Just as significantly, the '32 Ford's myriad body styles and abundant production figures made it the ' the ideal platform for hot rodders and the inspiration for an entire automotive performance industry.

Now, 75 years after its introduction, the Deuce continues to be the foundation for many a hot rod.

Deuce: 75 Years of the '32 Ford is a complfte history of the car—as it was built, and as it was!improved upon by hot rodders and racers. The book overs the design, development, and production of the Deuce, including vintage factory photos and details on the cars as they rolled off the assembly line.

Deuce is also the story of the car as the hot rod of choice for generations of hop-up enthusiasts, revealing the personalities and companies that have helped the Deuce become a car culture phenomenon. , '

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Deuce: 75 Years Of The '32 Ford to your wish list.