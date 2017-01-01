Author: Robert Genat, Hardbound, 192 Pages, CT413, ISBN:9781932494136 - First Edition, 2006

The 1932 Ford—the Deuce is among the most important automobiles ever produced.

A landmark car for Ford, the '32 introduced Henry Ford's groundbreaking flathead eight-cylinder engine, bringing the now iconic engine configuration to the masses.

Just as significantly, the '32 Ford's myriad body styles and abundant production figures made it the ' the ideal platform for hot rodders and the inspiration for an entire automotive performance industry.

Now, 75 years after its introduction, the Deuce continues to be the foundation for many a hot rod.

Deuce: 75 Years of the '32 Ford is a complfte history of the car—as it was built, and as it was!improved upon by hot rodders and racers. The book overs the design, development, and production of the Deuce, including vintage factory photos and details on the cars as they rolled off the assembly line.

Deuce is also the story of the car as the hot rod of choice for generations of hop-up enthusiasts, revealing the personalities and companies that have helped the Deuce become a car culture phenomenon. , '