DKW: The Complete History Of A World Marque

Authors: Siegfried Rauch, with Frank Ronicke, Hardbound, 288 Pages, ISBN: 9780764348013, First Edition, February, 2015

Long considered the definitive book on DKW (Dampf-Kraft-Wagen), this classic book is now available in a complete English language edition.

Featuring over 640 colour and black-and-white images, this book covers all of the automobiles and motorcycles manufactured by the legendary DKW from its founding in the early twentieth century to its closing in the 1960s.

Described in detail are the technical developments of the famed two-stroke engine, thanks to which DKW earned its excellent world-wide reputation. Prior to World War II, DKW was the world's largest producer of motorcycles with great success in both the racing and civilian markets.

Clearly presented is the complex company history, including its 1932 merger with Audi, Horch and Wanderer to form the Auto union, and later take-over by Daimler-Benz then Volkswagen. Many of the superb quality images come from factory archives and include manufacturing views, as well as line schemes and plans.

Original German edition publisher Frank Rönicke, who knew the author Siegfried Rauch (1906-1997) personally and was able to inherit his archive, has revised and supplemented the original text for this new edition and added a series of color photos to this classic of DKW literature.