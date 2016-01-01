  Loading... Please wait...

Dodge Challenger and Charger 2006 - Present: How To Build And Modify

Dodge Challenger and Charger 2006 - Present: How To Build And Modify (9781613252154)

Author: Randy Bolig, Softbound, 176 Pages, CT-SA340, ISBN: 9781613252154, First Published, 2016

Suspension Upgrades - EFI Controllers and Tuning - Supercharger Install - Improve Brake Performance

You can tune and modify the Chrysler 300, Dodge Magnum, Charger, and Challenger for even more performance. For many owners, fast is not fast enough. In the pursuit of a higher-performing LX-platform car, former Mopar Muscle editor Randy Bolig shows you how to extract ultimate performance from these cars.

If you have been searching for the best performance package to make your Charger, Challenger, or full-size Chrysler car stand out from the crowd, you need this book.

For more than 20 years, Mopar muscle cars have been Randy Bolig's passion and his profession. As the editor-in-chief of Mopar Muscle magazine for 14 years, Bolig has guided the creation of a key magazine in the Mopar muscle car hobby.

He has worked on and written extensively about the current crop of Mopar muscle cars. Currently, Bolig is writing for several publications in a variety of markets.
 

 

