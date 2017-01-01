Don Hayter's MGB Story - The birth of the MGB in MG's Abingdon Design & Development Office - Those Were The Days...(Reprint)

Author: Don Hayter, Softbound, 96 Pages, ISBN: 9781845844608 - May 2014 Reprint of 2012 Edition

This is the inside story of the MG Design office, from 1956 until its closure in 1980. Explaining how the various models were drawn, planned, and developed by the small team of engineers, it also shows how the input and control changed from Morris, Wolseley, Riley Group, Austin-Morris, and Austin Rover.

The effects of the Triumph-Austin merger are detailed in model changes, alongside the effects of safety legislation, mainly imposed by the United States.

Trying to remain as individual as possible during this period, MG developed record breakers and a unique Competition Department. Special cars were built and tested, and prototypes for the MGB replacement were drawn up all in parallel with the development of MG production cars using engines from any part of the company.

The continuing support of the American market was essential and much valued, but the Company's market support prioritised the TR7 a decision that, ultimately, let to the closure of a successful, happy company.