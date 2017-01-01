Author: Doug Boyce, Softbound, 191 Pages, CT528, ISBN: 9781613251331, First Published, 2014

The true beginnings of racing is an argument never really settled. One could argue that as soon as the second car was manufactured, a contest of speed ensued against the first. While the roots of modern drag racing go back to the dry lakes of California in the 1930s, drag racing became a sanctioned affair in the early 1950s with the forming of the National Hot Rod Association. In the 60 years that have followed the first NHRA sanctioned race in 1953, the changes in technology have been astounding, as well as the categories and classes in which racers have competed. And of all of the eras, the golden era of the late 1950s through the early 1970s is the clear fan favorite. Drag Racing's Quarter-Mile Warriors: Then & Now takes a unique look at the most memorable, interesting, and successful cars from this golden age of drag racing. Chronicled are Diggers and Rail dragsters, Funny Cars, wild Altereds, door slammers including Super and Junior Stock cars, early 1970s Pro Stock cars and more. Vintage and modern photography in a unique "then and now" format cover the cars as they first competed, through their evolution (or inactivity) over the years, and how they look today. Cars driven by legends such as Mickey Thompson, Tommy Ivo, Dick Landy, Grumpy Jenkins, Sox & Martin, Don Nicholson, Bob Glidden, and more are featured in evolutionary detail. Never before has a book covered the cars from the golden age of drag racing and combined it with a modern look at where the cars are today. From full restorations to cars still competing in nostalgia events, from museum pieces to those collecting dust in a dark corner waiting for another day in the sun, Drag Racing's Quarter-Mile Warriors: Then & Now gives you a unique look at how these cars have fared over time. No drag racing library is complete without it.