Driven by Design: Values, Visions, Skoda

Hardbound, 176 Pages, ISBN: 9783961710034 - Published, June 2017 - English - German - Czech Text

SKODA IS A TRADITION ON THE MOVE DRIVEN BY DESIGN.

Inspiration, sketch, and sculpture -these are the most important steps in automotive design. They are also the key stops on the journey into SKODA's DNA, along with the company's tradition and vision.

"Everything needs a soul - at least everything that's supposed to have meaning." This is one of the guiding principles for the SKODA Design team and the jumping-off point for Driven by Design, which takes the reader on an exciting and emotional journey into the DNA of the Czech auto manufacturer. Since its founding over 120 years ago, the company has successfully captured the spirit of every era while simultaneously creating vehicles of timeless beauty throughout its long, rich history. Driven by Design provides thrilling insights into the vehicle design and development process. We'll look over the designer's shoulders during the crowning moments of their long journey from a vision to a finished product, from idea to ideal: inspiration, sketch, sculpture. The bar is set high - to create cars with character that appeal to all five senses. This aspiration has been perfectly realized in the new KODIAQ SUV, a vehicle that combines breathtaking design, functionality, and comfort while remaining decidedly and distinctively a SKODA. Thanks to Driven by Design, we know how such masterpieces are made.SKODA is one of the world's oldest auto manufacturers. The company was established in 1895 by Vaclav Klement and Vaclav Laurin and initially used the founders' last names as the company name. The headquarters, however, have always been in Mlada Boleslav, northeast of Prague. SKODA vehicles have always been known for their emotional and contemporary design: from the hand-built SKODA 860 (1929-1933) and the SKODA POPULAR MONTE CARLO (1935-1938) to the SKODA OCTAVIA COMBI (1961-1971). On April 16, 1991, "SKODA Automobil AG" became part of the Volkswagen Group. But one thing has never changed: SKODAs do more than move people; they move dreams as well.A new approach to the automotive world that focuses on the industry's brilliant minds and the ideas they createFascinating photographs, drawings, and renderings make Driven by Design a special treat for both car lovers and design professionals