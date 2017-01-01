Driving Forces - Fifty men who shaped the world of motor racing

Author: Alan Henry, Hardbound, 200 Pages, First Edition, 1992**RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**

Throughout the history of motor racing, there have been a succession of personalities who have stood out commandingly, stamping their authority on the sport in a distinctive and individualistic manner. This is a series of cameos about these pivotal personalities, be they designers, managers or influential and dynamic team owners. The list includes giants from the pioneering days of the sport, such as Ettore Bugatti, Enzo Ferrari, Tony Vandervell, Sir Alfred Owen, Colin Chapman and entrepreneur Bernie Ecclestone, architect of today's commercialized world championship success story. The author has also written "Fifty Famous Motor Races", "Ferrari - the Grand Prix Cars", "Brabham - the Grand Prix Cars" and "Jackie Stewart's Principles of Performance Driving".