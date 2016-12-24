Author: Ian Falloon, Softbound, 143 Pages, ISBN: 9780760312360, First Edition, 2003 - **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

Ducati redefined the word superbike when it introduced the magnificent Desmoquattro.

Ducati Desmoquattro Performance Handbook offers specific tuning tips for the Ducati Desmoquattro superbikes that have ruled the world's streets and racetracks for the past two decades.

Presenting a remarkable amount of information, this book includes charts that list specific suggestions for each model, as well as a section that lists the most productive ways to spend money on a particular model.

Author Ian Falloon, the world's foremost authority on Ducati motorcycles, offers Ducati fans and fanatics a must-have garage reference for getting the most out of their bikes. Ducati Desmoquattro Performance Handbook provides everything you need to know to extract maximum performance from these superb machines.