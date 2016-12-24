  Loading... Please wait...

Author: Ian Faloon, Hardbound, 128 Pages, ISBN: 9780760310939 - **VERY RARE BOOK IN ORIGINAL UNREAD CONDITION**

In early March 1987, a small group of Ducati engineers rolled out a completely new motorcycle to compete in the Daytona "Battle of the Twins" race.

Ridden by former World Champion Marco Lucchinelli, the unusual-looking machine easily won the race The Daytona race was just a teaser—Ducati's new Desmoquattro Superbike had much greater glory ahead.

In this motorcycle, Ducati's chief engineer Massimo Bordi had created a machine that would dominate the bourgeoning Superbike class into the next century.

In Ducati Desmoquattro Superbikes, noted Ducati historian Ian Falloon chronicles the history of this magnificent motorcycle, on both the track and on the street, from the original 851, through the stunningly beautiful 916, to the latest Testastretta variations.

He also provides a complete history of all the street-going Desmoquattro derivatives, such as the 748, the 514 and ST4s, and the S4 Monster.

