Duramax Diesel Engine Repair Manual (Techbook Series)

Authors: Jeff Killingsworth & the Editors Of Haynes Publishing, Softbound, 272 Pages, HA10331, HA9781620920435 - First published, July, 2013

Chevrolet and GMC Trucks & Vans

6.6 liter (402 cu in) Turbo Diesel 2001 thru 2012



The Haynes TECHBOOK Series ... written for the do-it-yourselfer, good enough for the pro!

included in this manual are:

• Tools and equipment

• Troubleshooting

• Diagnostic Trouble Codes (DTCs)

• Routine maintenance

• Engine repairs and overhaul

• Cooling system

• Fuel and engine management systems

• Electrical system

• Emissions control systems



