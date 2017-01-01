Duramax Diesel Engine Repair Manual (Techbook Series)

Authors: Jeff Killingsworth & the Editors Of Haynes Publishing, Softbound, 272 Pages, HA10331, HA9781620920435 - First published, July, 2013
Chevrolet and GMC Trucks & Vans
6.6 liter (402 cu in) Turbo Diesel 2001 thru 2012
The Haynes TECHBOOK Series ... written for the do-it-yourselfer, good enough for the pro!
included in this manual are:
• Tools and equipment
• Troubleshooting
• Diagnostic Trouble Codes (DTCs)
• Routine maintenance
• Engine repairs and overhaul
• Cooling system
• Fuel and engine management systems
• Electrical system
• Emissions control systems
