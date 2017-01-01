  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Duramax Diesel Engine Repair Manual (Techbook Series)

Duramax Diesel Engine Repair Manual (Techbook Series) (9781620920435)

Hover over image to zoom

  • Duramax Diesel Engine Repair Manual (Techbook Series) (9781620920435)
  • Duramax Diesel Engine Repair Manual (Techbook Series) (9781620920435)
Haynes
RRP: US$51.55
US$30.76 (You save US$20.79)
Stock Code SKU:
9781620920435
Condition:
New
Weight:
1.20 KGS
Availability:
Usually despatched the same day from Sydney Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Authors: Jeff Killingsworth & the Editors Of Haynes Publishing, Softbound, 272 Pages, HA10331, HA9781620920435 - First published, July, 2013

Chevrolet and GMC Trucks & Vans

6.6 liter (402 cu in) Turbo Diesel 2001 thru 2012

The Haynes TECHBOOK Series ... written for the do-it-yourselfer, good enough for the pro!

included in this manual are:

• Tools and equipment

• Troubleshooting

• Diagnostic Trouble Codes (DTCs)

• Routine maintenance

• Engine repairs and overhaul

• Cooling system

• Fuel and engine management systems

• Electrical system

• Emissions control systems

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Duramax Diesel Engine Repair Manual (Techbook Series) to your wish list.