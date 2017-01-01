  Loading... Please wait...

E-Type Restoration Manual: Classic Motor Cars with David Barzilay

E-Type Restoration Manual: Classic Motor Cars with David Barzilay

Author: David Barzilay, Hardbound, 222 Pages, ISBN: 9781785002847 - First Published, 2017

The E-Type Jaguar has been described on countless occasions as one of the most beautiful cars in the world. Over the years it has built a reputation amongst Jaguar enthusiasts and classic car collectors for being the ultimate classic to own.

If you are lucky enough to own one and are planning to undertake the restoration work by yourself, this manual will take you through the full nut-and-bolt restoration of a very early example, E-Type Jaguar Chassis No. 60.

From preparing the workspace to dismantling the car, restoring the body, engine and electrical components, plus painting, trimming and more, the book will show you how the world's premier Jaguar restoration company does what it does best, providing helpful hints and tips and illustrating the restoration process with detailed photographs.

• Preparing a workspace and dismantling the vehicle
• Restoring and painting the body
• Engine, electrics and transmission restoration
• Assembly of the sub-assemblies, and final assembly
• Trimming
• Road testing and the first outing

Restoration experts from Classic Motor Cars Ltd have written each chapter, giving you a firsthand account of the process.
Classic Motor Cars (CMC) was founded in 1993 and has built an international reputation for car restoration to world-class standards. With a highly experienced team of engineers and technicians, almost every aspect of a car's restoration, servicing and even bespoke car design is carried out in-house.

