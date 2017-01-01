  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Early Motoring in New South Wales from 1835-1905

Early Motoring in New South Wales from 1835-1905 (9780975721285)

Hover over image to zoom

  • Early Motoring in New South Wales from 1835-1905 (9780975721285)
  • Early Motoring in New South Wales from 1835-1905 (9780975721285)
  • Early Motoring in New South Wales from 1835-1905 (9780975721285)
  • Early Motoring in New South Wales from 1835-1905 (9780975721285)
Bol d'Or Motoring Promotions
US$26.95
Stock Code SKU:
9780975721285
Condition:
New
Weight:
0.75 KGS
Availability:
Usually shipped out the same day from Sydney, Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Author: David Manson, Compiled by Bill Boldiston, Softbound,213 Pages, ISBN: 9780975721285, First Edition, 2016 - **PERSONALLY SIGNED BY BILL BOLDISTON**

...This amazing book will tell you all about the steam driven stage coach which travelled our Sydney streets back in 1835.

From then a procession of steam, petrol and electric vehicles were imported by us, or even better, built by us until 1905 when, of all people, 'Banjo' Patterson, aided by artist Lionel Lindsay, reported on our first long-distance motor trial from Sydney to Melbourne.

It's all here, a must read for motorists and historians.

 

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Early Motoring in New South Wales from 1835-1905 to your wish list.