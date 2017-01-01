  Loading... Please wait...

Economy Car Blitz (Joe H. Wherry)

Economy Car Blitz (Joe H. Wherry) (b0007dncdm)

US$38.50
b0007dncdm
Used
0.55 KGS
Usually dispatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Calculated at checkout
Options available
Author: Joe H Wherry, Hardbound, 185 Pages, ASIN: b0007dncdm - 1st Edition, 1956 **SECOND-HAND BOOK IN GOOD CONDITION**

200,000 Inexpensive (under $2,000) Cars Invade the United States by JOE H. WHERRY

Why have the small foreign cars become so popular during the past decade? Because they are serving an economic purpose in providing excellent transportation at very low cost.

In addition, they give fantastic, almost unbelievable, mileage for each gallon of gas.

Is there an economy car in your future? Joe Wherry says there will be for most of us. He proves why by outlining what these inexpensive cars can do.

His opinions were formed from data accumulated in the intensive road tests made specially for this book.

We take pride in presenting a valuable reference work based on the unbiased opinions and the results of many road tests by an author who is known for his frank reporting on all cars.

It will prove indispensible for the car buyer or car salesman; libraries, schools and colleges will find it a popular addition to their shelves; every car driver and auto car enthusiast will find it exciting reading.

