Eichmann - His Life and Crimes

Author: David Cesarani, Hardbound, 458 Pages, ISBN: 9780434010561, 1st Edition, 2004**BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**

Many historians have told the story of the Holocaust, but somehow the character of the man who was its architect has slipped through the gaps - there has been no book devoted to him since he died, after the trial - in Israel - that more than any other event brought the Holocaust to the attention of a world that had been trying to forget it had ever happened Professor Cesarani's book will tell Eichmann's story and through it the story of the Final Solution, incorporating the latest scholarship on the origins and implementation of the Nazi genocide.