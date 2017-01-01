Empire Flying Boat 1936- 1947 (Short S.23 'C' Class) Owners' Workshop Manual (Paperback Edition)

Author: Brian Cassidy, Softbound, 160 Pages, H5862, ISBN: 9780857338624 - Revised Paperback Edition, January 2016

When the first of the Short S.23 'G class Empire flying boats took its maiden flight in 1936 it caused a flurry of excitement in the press. The modern-looking four-engine monoplane brought with it the tantalising possibility of luxury air travel to the far side of the world. The Empire 'boats had a highly respectable pedigree, designed and built by Short Brothers, the world's first aircraft manufacturing company, which was led by one of the pioneers of metal construction for aircraft, Oswald Short.

In the first chapter in their story, the Empire 'boats were operated by Britain's flag carrier Imperial Airways to take the Royal Mail to the furthest corners of the British Empire. Soon the Empires were carrying fare-paying passengers between Britain, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australasia. A regular passenger service between Bermuda and New York City was also established. The second and final chapter in the Empire's story opened with the outbreak of the Second World War when the 'boats flew the long and dangerous 'Horseshoe Route' to South Africa.

The lives of the 42 (almost 43) Empire 'boats built were short but eventful. Sadly, none of these graceful giants has survived into the 21st century.

Author Brian Cassidy has made it his mission to record the story of the Empire 'boats before their deeds fade from the pages of aviation history. In so doing he has opened a door into the exotic world of the Empires and air travel in the thirties and forties. He describes their design and construction, and what it took to fly and maintain these hybrid machines that were equally at home on the water as they were in the air.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Brian Cassidy's involvement with the Short Empire flying boat started in 1938 with a Frog 1/72nd scale plastic model kit he was given for his birthday — Canopus, of course. After school and 31/2 years in the British Army during the Second World War he worked as an architect in London and Sydney, New South Wales. When he retired, wondering about his model that had disappeared years before, he started to assemble information on the Empire 'boats. He wanted to get all he could in a form that he could hand on as a tribute to the remarkable people who designed and built them, maintained them, flew them — and flew in them — before it all disappears forever. Brian lives in Bath, Somerset.