Erich Strenger and Porsche - A Graphical Report by Mats Kubiak

Author: Mats Kubiak, Hardbound, 187 Pages, ISBN: 9783667110237, First Edition, 2017

Erich Strenger (1922-1993), an author, photographer, designer, and illustrator, left his mark on the look of Porsche during the company's formative years in the early '50s and '60s with a design language that, for the most part, continues to bear his signature to this day.

He also created countless print products for this successful sports car maker, including Christophorus Zeitschrift für die Freunde des Hauses Porsche, the brainchild of Erich Strenger and Richard von Frankenberg. Over the course of a collaborative relationship with Porsche spanning more than thirty years, the graphic artist, who started out working alone, founded an advertising agency in the heart of Stuttgart with a staff of up to eleven permanent employees. There, Strenger would later create countless racing posters, much like those he had designed in his early days working for Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG as a freelancer in the early '50s.

Strenger was instrumental in influencing and molding the image of the Porsche brand as we know it today. This book showcases a first-ever comprehensive collection of his work, created over the course of his collaboration with Porsche between 1951 and 1988. This monographic and monothematic publication brings the noteworthy highlights of his work to the forefront, focusing attention on the designer's approaches and methods.