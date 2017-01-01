  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Escort Carriers and Aviation Support Ships of the US Navy

Escort Carriers and Aviation Support Ships of the US Navy (9780851772424)

Hover over image to zoom

  • Escort Carriers and Aviation Support Ships of the US Navy (9780851772424)
The Rutlege Press
US$57.75
Stock Code SKU:
9780851772424
Condition:
Used
Weight:
1.30 KGS
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Author: Stefan Terzibaschitsch, Hardbound, 208 pages, ISBN: 9780851772424, First English Language Edition, 1981**RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**

Escort Carriers and Aviation Support Ships of the US Navy

Including:
Aircraft, airship and seaplane tenders
Aircraft ferries and transports
Aircraft/helicopter repair ships
Advanced aircraft support ships
Aviation supply ships
Auxiliary aircraft transports

This is the first book to provide extensive coverage of a type of warship that played a vitally important — if hitherto relatively unsung — part in the naval operations of World War II. The escort carrier — conceived, built and put into service in a remarkably short space of time — undertook a wide variety of tasks, acting as aircraft transport for the Allied land-based air forces, covering Atlantic convoys, even playing out the role of its larger and more glamorous sister, the fleet aircraft carrier.

Every one of the 80 or so escort carriers completed is represented by at least one photograph, and each of the classes by at least three line drawings, reproduced to the standard 1:1250 scale.

In addition, aviation auxiliaries are considered in detail for the first time. As with its companion volume, Aircraft Carriers of the US Navy, the appearance of each ship, its equipment and its in-service modifications form the focus of the book, but extensive tabular data concerning design and construction details are also provided.

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Escort Carriers and Aviation Support Ships of the US Navy to your wish list.