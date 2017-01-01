Author: Stefan Terzibaschitsch, Hardbound, 208 pages, ISBN: 9780851772424, First English Language Edition, 1981**RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**

Escort Carriers and Aviation Support Ships of the US Navy

Including:

Aircraft, airship and seaplane tenders

Aircraft ferries and transports

Aircraft/helicopter repair ships

Advanced aircraft support ships

Aviation supply ships

Auxiliary aircraft transports

This is the first book to provide extensive coverage of a type of warship that played a vitally important — if hitherto relatively unsung — part in the naval operations of World War II. The escort carrier — conceived, built and put into service in a remarkably short space of time — undertook a wide variety of tasks, acting as aircraft transport for the Allied land-based air forces, covering Atlantic convoys, even playing out the role of its larger and more glamorous sister, the fleet aircraft carrier.

Every one of the 80 or so escort carriers completed is represented by at least one photograph, and each of the classes by at least three line drawings, reproduced to the standard 1:1250 scale.

In addition, aviation auxiliaries are considered in detail for the first time. As with its companion volume, Aircraft Carriers of the US Navy, the appearance of each ship, its equipment and its in-service modifications form the focus of the book, but extensive tabular data concerning design and construction details are also provided.