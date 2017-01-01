  Loading... Please wait...

Ettore Bugatti a Biography by W . F. Bradley

 Product Description

Author: W.F.Bradley, Hardbound, 152 Pages, ASIN: B0007J0CLQ - First Edition, March, 1948- **BOOK IN GOOD CONDITION - NO DUST JACKET**

FOREWORD

This book should have been written by Ettore Bugatti himself. The L idea dates back a number of years, for on more than one occasion 34aczi had suggested that I might describe one or two incidents in his weer which appeared to him outstanding. But in the rapid flow of =re the idea was left behind.

If the German occupation of France brought anxiety and suffering, r also gave time for reflection, and in that enforced mental review of the past the thought stood out that a permanent record should be made of the work of a man whose name was known to thousands. It is doubtful if there is any single person who has followed Ettore Bugatti's warm, colourful, and chequered career from the day he left the art  to become an engineer to the time he was recognised a leader in the world's motor movement. Many of us had been associated with sections of his life, while important periods remained hazy....

