European Volunteers - 5 SS Panzer Division "Wiking"

Author: Peter Strassner, Hardbound, 316 Pages, ISBN: 9780921991045, English translation by Johnston David, 1988**VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**

An excellent, comprehensive, single volume, authoritative account of this elite SS division that spent the entire war on the Eastern Front. Wiking was one of the hardest fighting divisions of the German forces in both the East and West.

Includes numerous personal accounts as well as extensive, detailed tables and appendices.