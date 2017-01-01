Everyday Modifications For Your MGB, GT And GTV8

Author: Roger Parker, Softbound, 208 Pages, ISBN: 9781847978103, First Published, 2014

The books in the Everyday Modifications series from Crowood are designed to guide classic car owners through the workshop skills needed to make their cars easier to use and enjoy.

MG expert Roger Parker gives his advice on maintaining and modifying MGB, GT and GTV8 cars, with some additional reference to the MGC and MG RV8 models.

With safety information throughout, the book covers: Regulations, insurance and market value for all models

Routine maintenance

Body and interior changes

• Brakes, suspension and steering

• Engine improvements for the original 1798cc B-series engine and other engine alternatives

• Installing and updating electrical equipment and lighting

Illustrated with over 350 photographs and including case studies, this book is a valuable technical resource for the MG driver.

Roger Parker bought his first MG in 1973, a 1968 MGB that he still has in a much-modified form. He continued his passion for modifying MGs with more modern models, and is the author of MGF and TF Restoration Manua/(Crowood, 2012)

Prior to his retirement in 2001, Roger was a police officer for thirty years. Since his retirement, Roger has been fully focussed on MGs and supporting owners through his technical advisory role within the MG Owners' Club



