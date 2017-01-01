Everyday Modifications For Your Triumph Spitfire, Herald, Vitesse And GTS

Author: Iain Ayre, Softbound, 174 Pages, ISBN: 9781785001758, First Published, 2016

The books in the Everyday Modifications series are designed to guide classic van and car owners through the workshop skills needed to make their vehicles easier to use and enjoy.

This book is concerned with improving the 4-cylinder Spitfire and Herald, and the 6-cylinder Vitesse and GT6, with engines ranging in size from 948cc to 1998cc.

Classic car author and journalist lain Ayre gives his hands-on advice on maintaining and modifying the Triumph Herald/Vitesse and Spitfire/GIG, covering both keeping them going and either subtly or dramatically improving them, with additional rescue options offered for Triumphs deemed economically terminal

• Advice based on decades of restoration and racing

• Improvements in power, handling, comfort and safety

• Period design faults isolated and dealt with

• Electrics demystified, modernizing options discussed

• Substantial case studies chapter with six examples

• Radical — as well as mild — modification options discussed

• Over 250 photographs, including rare period shots

lain Ayre has owned several Heralds, Vitesses, Spitfires and a GIG — requiring much hands-on spannering to keep them going — and even turned a written-off 2-litre Vitesse into the first six-cylinder Midge kit car.

Decades of serious expertise of Triumph racing and restoration is added with technical editing by Randy Zoller of British Heritage Motorsports in El Cajon, California



