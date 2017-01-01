Everyday Modifications For Your VW Bay Window Van

Author: Rob Hawkins, Softbound,189 Pages, ISBN: 9781847979131, First Edition, 2015

The books in the Everyday Modifications series from Crowood are designed to guide classic van and car owners through the workshop skills needed to Everyday make their vehicles easier to use and enjoy.

Modifications Camper van enthusiast Rob Hawkins gives practical advice on modernizing and improving a VW Bay Window camper van. With over 700 colour photographs, the book provides step-by-step guides on how to fit a wide range of simple and more sophisticated upgrades to bring a Bay Window into the 21st century.

With safety information throughout, the book covers:

• Upgrading the interior—front bench seats, trimming panels, LED lighting, sound proofing and fitting a budget sound system

• Improving the ride quality — how to improve the suspension, change dampers, assess wheels and tyres, and fit uprated anti-roll bars

• Better brakes — Bay Window brakes can be as good as a modern vehicle's, and this book shows how to do it

Updating the electrics — how to fit an alternator and a leisure battery with a fuse box, recharging the leisure battery and fitting a high-level brake light

Engine preservation and upgrades — how to remove and rebuild an engine

Many other upgrades — including how to fit a rear view camera, electronic steering and a towbar

Motoring journalist Rob Hawkins bought a VW Bay Window in 2010 and quickly turned it into a camper van for his family, enabling them to visit countries including France, Belgium, Holland and Germany.

The work he completed on his van has helped him write his first book, Fitting a Camper Van Interior (Crowood), and spurred him on to writing this second practical book on modifications.