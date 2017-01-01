F.1 Magic '97 (English Edition)

Photography by Daniele Amaduzzi, Text by Guido Schittone, Hardbound, 178 Pages, ASIN: B00D3GQXUO - English Edition**VERY RARE BOOK IN GOOD CONDITION**

Laden with kilos of lenses and cameras, striding race circuits the world over, Daniele Amaduzzi is symbol for Formula One, a sport he has been following for a whole life. He always follows the world championship, but he likes to work on his own, in order to find the hidden angles on every track,

the secret moments for mechanics and drivers.

He has published books since 1984, as a way of showing his best pictures, and from 1994 together with Guido Schittone with whom he works as one. There are many publications concerning Formula One: this one by the photographer from Bologna and the journalist from Parma is a mirror of their characters.

The GPs are not sterile results and technical downloads. The season is looked at differently, the moments matter, the view from behind the scenes tell another tale from the official one. Without an eye like Daniele's it would be hard to transfer the magic of Formula One on to the printed page.

The chronicle of the 1997 season is not so different is structure form the other editions of Formula 1 is Magic form 1993, 1994, 1995 and 1996

It is the next chapter of this endless novel which has so many victories, defeats, joy, small successes and great sadness. During his career Daniele has one a number of prizes:

Fotografo dell'anno Saima nel 1986"

Premio Ferrari 1988"

Premio Diadora 1988"

Premio Csai 1990"

Premio speciale Villeneuve 1991"

Premio Confartigianato 1996"

Concorso internazionale S. Oliver 1997"

There is something that binds Guido Schittone and Daniele Amaduzzi over and above this book. The photographer and the journalist share a great pickiness in deciding who to work for. It has always been like this, since the first half of the 1980, when Schittone and Amaduzzi met in the newsroom of Autosprint and started to follow the world of motor racing.

It is this longstanding professional and human relationship that convinced Schittone to write once more, for the 1997 edition of Formula One is Magic, trying as always to get behind the scenes. Born in Parma, this year has been his 20th in his career, which started on March 19, 1977 during a an Italian F3 race.

After working for the Gazzetta di Parma and Rombo, in 1984 he is taken on by Autosprint as a special correspondent following Fl, F3, IMSA and Sportscar. In 1990 he becomes section editor and then editor for Mediaset, the TV network for whom he covers Fl races from 1996.

This year he anchored with great success Italia 1 Sport and all of the special reports covering Fl. He was also MC for the Ferrari club festival in Bologna and also events organised by the Parma football team.

He was many awards, amongst them the 1990 CSAI, and the Sport Civilta in 1997. Like Villeneuve he loves video games and like the world champion he much race experience: but neither in Formula 2000, or in Formula Ford, or in touring cars has he quite matched the glory of the young Canadian driver.