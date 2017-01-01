Falcon: The New -Size Ford

Author: Ray Miller, Hardbound, 320 Pages, ISBN:9780913056110 - First Published in 1982 - **Book in pristine unread condition**

During the 1950's, American cars were caught up in a competitive growth in size. As each successive model appeared, it resembled the previous one, but never was it smaller, shorter, or lighter.

Perception of the American public was trained in the "bigger is better" school and this perception was enforced by the domestic manufacturers as Ford, typical of the Industry, saw its full-size car grow over 18 inches in length to a hefty 17.8 feet overall!

Imported cars however were generally smaller; as an example, the popular Volkswagen sedan was shorter by almost five feet!

Traditional "comforts" were lacking in many imports, but a significant part of Detroit's market was becoming receptive to the smaller, lighter, "more economical" cars.

U.S. Imports climbed to close to ten per cent of 1959 model year production and the American Motors Corporation's little Rambler was selling well; by 1959 it was filling some 6.7% of the domestic total and growing rapidly.

Ford was certainly not alone in perceiving the enlarging market segment, but Ford was the first of the three major manufacturers to bring to the marketplace a car designed specifically to fill new requirements for a smaller, lighter, more fuel-efficient, more comfortable, and more crisply styled car.

So new was this entrant that it was described merely as the "New-Size Car"!

Introduced on October 8, 1959, the Falcon was offered as transportation. Unlike the Mustang which was later derived from it, Falcon was offered with a very narrow choice of Options.

Intended as inexpensive transportation, it claimed "up to 30 miles per gallon on regular gas"! It provided room for six passengers (against 4 for most imports) and was the result of a three year and three-million mile development and test program.

No wonder the early Falcon was so well received! In the 12 months following its introduction, over half a million were produced, and by the end of its second model year almost one million Falcons had been manufactured, a record that would be exceeded only by that of the derivative Mustang in the mid-Sixties. Falcon had most certainly hit its intended mark.

With the 1963 addition of a Convertible and then the Sprint Convertible and Hardtop in mid-year, the Falcon sought to capture a "sporty" image to gloss the fading "Economy Car" label, and by skillful restyling, the 1964 and 1965 models certainly attained that goal.

The wisdom of abandoning the Marque and substituting a newly-named totally re-styled line was confirmed when the new Mustang, introduced in mid-1964 surpassed its parent and went on to still higher achievements in production, while the Falcon would slowly but surely wind down as a conservative, somewhat plainly styled, offering.

Finally eliminated in 1970, the Falcon nevertheless had its moments and is presented here with enthusiasm for what it was and what it might have been.

RAY MILLER, an Oceanside, California, resident for almost 15 years, has devoted himself to providing an unusual series (actually two series) of books in which specific cars are covered in photographic detail never before attempted.

Described variously as "an absolute must", "for fans who like to look at old cars", "Top quality photographic reporting", his books have received an unmatched acceptance.

Beginning in 1971 with the publication of FROM HERE TO OBSCURITY which he co-authored with Bruce McCalley, editor of THE VINTAGE FORD, his efforts picked up speed as he produced HENRY'S LADY and THE V-8 AFFAIR which dealt with the pre-war Fords.

Then came THUNDERBIRD!, followed shortly by the Real CORVETTE, NIFTY-FIFTIES Fords, and the two-volume in-depth study CHEVROLET: Coming of Age, and CHEVROLET: USA #1. MUSTANG Does It! was next, then CAMARO! Chevy's Classy Chassis, and he now turns his attention to FALCON! Ford's New-Size Car.

This book brings to seven the number of volumes in the highly regarded FORD ROAD SERIES, and provides the reader with a unique opportunity to note the similarities as well as the differences between adjacent car lines.

Ray has been interested in cars for many years, having owned and driven both Ford and Chevrolet products and an occasional Chrysler. With characteristic enthusiasm, his approach to these books encourages his purchase and restoration of subject vehicles.

In this case, he has enlarged his Collection with the addition of a beautifully restored 1965 Ranchero.

Southern California is particularly well adapted to works of this type. With the excellent year-round weather, automobiles do not suffer the destruction by the elements to the degree that they do elsewhere.

Thus, many fine cars remain in service for far longer periods and can be seen daily on the Freeways. F

rom this source are selected those cars which are used for illustrative models. It is RAY MILLER'S exceptional skill in making appropriate determinations that enable a reference book such as this to be produced.





