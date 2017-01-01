  Loading... Please wait...

Farmall - Enthusiast Color Series

Farmall - Enthusiast Color Series (9780760318461)

  Farmall - Enthusiast Color Series (9780760318461)
Author: Lee Klancher, Softbpound, 95 pages, ISBN: 9780760318461 - First Published, 2004

Farmall tractors are an American farm fixture.

Drive through any rural area in the country and it won't take long to spot a Farmall M or H, its red paint faded to rust and spotted with the chips, dents, and dings that hard work inevitably bring.
 

Farmall traces the history of this rural icon:

• The McCormick dynasty

• The First Farmall, F Series, and Letter Series

• The effective end of International with the CNH merger

• Appendix of Production Dates and Quantities

• More than 80 photos

