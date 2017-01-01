Edited By P.A. Letourneau, Softbound, 141 Pages, ISBN: 9781882256020, First Edition, 1993

Farmall F-Series Photo Archive is a rare collection of photographs specially iected from the McCormick-International Harvester Company Collection.

These detailed photographs of the McCormick-Deering Farmall models F-12, 14. F-20 and F-30 will fascinate every tractor enthusiast and prove dispensable to the collector and restorer.

Incuded are photographs of the Farmall F-Series tractors at work in fields and rim yards throughout North America; as well as artwork and photographs red by International Harvester to promote the strengths and versatility of me wonderful machines—the best selling general purpose tractors of the 130s.