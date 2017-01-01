Ferrari 275 GTB #08011

Author: Ken Gross, George Saitas, ISBN: 9781614285281, Hardcover, 168 pages, Published in 2016



As far as famous automobiles go, a select few truly stand out from the rest. One in particular shook the collective foundations of automotive design and motorsport competition. Ferrari 275 GTB follows one of these rare gems step by step through the restoration process. In-depth illustrations explore how the model finds new life under the expert hands of craftsmen whose passion it is to realize the rebirth of a car that marked an era. Produced only between 1964–68, the Ferrari 275 GTB immediately established itself in a class all its own, redefining workmanship with what has become an instantly recognizable Pininfarina coupe designed body. Famously, the 275 GTB/C was so avant-garde that it was initially denied entrance into the racing season, but Enzo Ferrari’s persuasion led to the model becoming a legendary sports car. Ferrari 275 GTB is a breathtakingly illustrated tribute to one of the greatest feats of artistry the automotive industry has ever known.

About the Author:

Former executive director of the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, and a Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance judge for twenty-five years, Ken Gross has been the guest curator for seven critically acclaimed exhibitions of significant automobiles in fine art museums across the United States. Along with those exhibitions’ catalogs, his books include Hot Rods and Custom Cars: Los Angeles and The Dry Lakes; Art of the Hot Rod; Hot Rod Milestones; Illustrated BMW Buyer’s Guide; and Ferrari 250GT SWB. The author of Behind the Headlights, an acclaimed Speed TV series, Gross also co-wrote Rockin’ Garages with Tom Cotter. A recipient of the Automotive Hall of Fame Distinguished Service Citation, the Ken Purdy Award, and the Lee Iacocca Award, Gross lives in Virginia with his wife, Trish Serratore, president of the National Automotive Technicians’ Educational Foundation (NATEF). He is also the author of Vintage Cars, published by Assouline.

For almost twenty years, George Saitas’s car and travel photography has adorned the pages of over forty-five publications worldwide, including The Official Ferrari Magazine, Automobile magazine, National Geographic, The New York Times, and Condé Nast Traveler. Saitas specializes in automotive studio and location photography of classic and exotic cars, with a particular love for commissioned fine art automotive photography. A natural affinity for the arts at a young age led him to Parsons School of Design in New York, where he received numerous Best Portfolio awards and earned a BFA in Photography in 1999. He has worked on special photo projects with BMW, Ford Motor Company, and Chrysler, and his work has been exhibited in New York, Greece, Italy, and Belgium.