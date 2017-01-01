Ferrari 308 GTB Rally Car (ANTONIO BIASIOLI)

Author: Antonio Biasioli, ISBN: 9788888939551, Published in 2016, Hardback, 199 pages

Fifth monograph realized by the reporter Antonio Biasioli, the book is composed of 200 pages with more than 350 images, all almost unpublished. A kaleidoscope of wonderful pictures which make the audience find out the history of a street car that turned into a rally car.



Unpublished stories of history of rally written by the characters, special interviews to Lele Pinto and Fabio Penariol, a long talk with Fabrizio De Checchi to discover how was the nice story of Michelotto born and the pictures of the 3rd Millennium Ferrari made by “Lucky” who had already run in 1984 with the Ferrari 308 gr.B.



All the cars who brought the ‘Cavallino’ to the victory in rallies are well represented: from the initial red of Liviero, to the livery Olio Fiat of Nico, from the liveries Pioneer-Entremont of Adruet to the white Pro.Motor.Sport of Zanini, the winner of the Spanish Championship in 1984.



Going back over the finishing lines of “Bronson” from Palermo, as well as the ones of Nick Busseni from Brescia, the great debut of Waldegaard with the white 308 sponsored SABA and the races of Toivonen at the Monza’s rally and in San Marino.



A big collection of stories and pictures (more than 30 passionate reporter took part in it) which embrace the period between 1978 to 1987, to introduce all the charm of a car with a prestigious name and a career a bit unknown.



A book which can’t be missing in the bookcases of the people keen on the gold times of the rallies.