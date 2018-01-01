  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Ferrari - Race to Immortality - The Deadliest Decade in Motor Racing History DVD

Ferrari - Race to Immortality DVD

Hover over image to zoom

  • Ferrari - Race to Immortality DVD
Duke Video
US$38.46
Stock Code SKU:
5053083115135
Condition:
New
Weight:
0.30 KGS
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
pre-order, available next week
Pin It

 Product Description

Ferrari: Race to Immortality DVD 91 Mins

1950’s; the deadliest decade in Formula 1 history. As cars pushed the limits of human ingenuity, drivers lived on a knife edge between life and death. La Dolce Vita during the week and a coin toss of whether they lived or died on the weekend. At the centre of it all was Enzo Ferrari, a man who dared to dream about speed in ways nobody else could and who was the puppet-master of his racing team. Amidst the stiff competition within the Ferrari team, two of its stars Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn decided that their friendship was as important as winning the next race. Ferrari:

Ferrari Race to Immortality tells six compelling stories in a dolce vita era where those driving fast played even harder. Tomorrow wasn’t a word often heard on race day.

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2018 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Ferrari - Race to Immortality - The Deadliest Decade in Motor Racing History DVD to your wish list.