Ferrari Testa Rossa V-12 - Joel E. Finn (1979)

The Newport Press
9780930880033
Used
1.90 KGS
Author: Joel E. Finn, Hardbound, 250 Pagesn ISBN: 9780930880033, First Edition, 1979 - **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**

In 1958 Enzo Ferrari revolutionized sports-car racing with the unveiling of the pontoon-bodied V-12 Testa Rossa.

The car's 3-liter engine featured red cam covers-thus the name testa rossa, which is Italian for "red head." The new Ferrari quickly made its presence known, winning the 1958 World Championship and following that with three consecutive titles in 1960 to 1962. Ferrari Testa Rossa V-12 is a highly detailed, living tribute to these exciting and beautiful cars. In addition to chassis-by-chassis specifications, the book provides detailed race results and is peppered with fascinating anecdotes from the people who were there, making history.

Outstanding photos of the famous car in action complete this comprehensive work.Original

