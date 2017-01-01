Ferrari: The Golden Years (Ferrari Gli anni d’oro)

  Loading... Please wait...

Leonardo Acerbi, ISBN: 9788879116749, Published by Georgio Nada Editore in May 2017, Hardback, 320 pages

To mark the 70th anniversary of Ferrari, this book does not wish to be a new story about the prestigious marque, but a tribute to the Prancing Horse and its golden years, when it was led by just one man: Enzo Ferrari. From the opportunity of publishing absolutely new photographic material recently acquired by Giorgio Nada Editore, comes "Ferrari The Golden Years". It is a book illustrated by the pictures taken by one of the most observant photographers of Ferrari, Franco Villani. With powerful and evocative photographs, the work covers the era of the man and his unrepeatable creation, from the end of the '40s - when the 125 first rolled into the factory's courtyard - to the '80s, when the Commendatore died on a midsummer's morning.

