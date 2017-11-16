  Loading... Please wait...

Ferrari - Under the Skin (Andrew Nahum and Design Museum)

Ferrari - Under the Skin (Andrew Nahum and Design Museum) (9780714875187)

 Product Description

Author: Andrew Nahum and Design Museum, ISBN: 9780714875187, Hardcover book published in 2017, 239 pages

A substantial work, providing exceptional insights into Ferrari the man, Ferrari's design, and Ferrari the legend.

Ferrari is an extraordinary company that emerged as World War II receded in Italy, combining collegiality, an almost religious dedication, and dictatorship in equal parts. Above all, it was impelled by the remorseless ambition of its founder Enzo Ferrari. Richly illustrated with personal ephemera, technical drawings, master models, and luxurious product shots, this in-depth exploration of Ferrari - the man, company, cars, and clientele – reveals what goes into the making of, many would argue, the world's most desirable car brand.

