Fiat 124 Berlina & Spider da Corsa (Antonio Biasioli)

Author: Antonio Biasioli, ISBN: 9788888939377, Hardcover, Published in 2016, 168 pages, Italian and English Text

The Fiat 124 was not the most popular and successful of the Italian cars in rallying and racing, but still, it had that particular Italian flair and it has found a specific place in the garages of historic car enthusiasts. Author Antonio Biasioli comes back on the rally and racing history of the car in its Berlina and Spider versions. After a short description of the road cars, he reviews the different entries and specifications of the car with numerous pictures of many international and national events.