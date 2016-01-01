  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Fiat 124 Berlina & Spider da Corsa (Antonio Biasioli)

Fiat 124 Berlina & Spider da Corsa (Antonio Biasioli) (9788888939377)

Hover over image to zoom

  • Fiat 124 Berlina & Spider da Corsa (Antonio Biasioli) (9788888939377)
  • Fiat 124 Berlina & Spider da Corsa (Antonio Biasioli) (9788888939377)
Editice Elzeviro - Padova
US$92.36
Stock Code SKU:
9788888939377
Condition:
New
Weight:
2.30 KGS
Availability:
Usually despatched the same day from Sydney Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Author: Antonio Biasioli, ISBN: 9788888939377, Hardcover, Published in 2016, 168 pages, Italian and English Text

The Fiat 124 was not the most popular and successful of the Italian cars in rallying and racing, but still, it had that particular Italian flair and it has found a specific place in the garages of historic car enthusiasts. Author Antonio Biasioli comes back on the rally and racing history of the car in its Berlina and Spider versions. After a short description of the road cars, he reviews the different entries and specifications of the car with numerous pictures of many international and national events. 

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2016 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Fiat 124 Berlina & Spider da Corsa (Antonio Biasioli) to your wish list.