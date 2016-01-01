Fiat 131 Abarth Rally (Antonio Biasioli)

Author: Antonio Biasioli, ISBN: 9788888939858, Hardcover, Published in 2016, Italian Text Only, 232 pages

For this volume Antonio Biasioli combiled a set of mora than 650 images showing the history of the legendary Fiat 131 Abarth. Additional to images from the World Rally Championship, Italian events of all sizes and also some historic events today are featured. The focus is definitely on the images and the short Italian texts give additional information on events, teams, drivers or similar.