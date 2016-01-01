  Loading... Please wait...

Fiat 131 Abarth Rally (Antonio Biasioli)

Fiat 131 Abarth Rally (Antonio Biasioli)

Editice Elzeviro - Padova
US$92.36
9788888939858
New
2.30 KGS
Usually despatched the same day from Sydney Australia
Calculated at checkout
Options available
Author: Antonio Biasioli, ISBN: 9788888939858, Hardcover, Published in 2016, Italian Text Only, 232 pages

For this volume Antonio Biasioli combiled a set of mora than 650 images showing the history of the legendary Fiat 131 Abarth. Additional to images from the World Rally Championship, Italian events of all sizes and also some historic events today are featured. The focus is definitely on the images and the short Italian texts give additional information on events, teams, drivers or similar.

 

