Fiat 500: The Design Book

Fiat 500: The Design Book (9780847847532)

Rizzoli
 Product Description

Author: Fiat, ISBN: 9780847847532, Hardcover, Published in 2016, 144 pages

Considered to be one of the most popular models in automotive history, the FIAT 500 has become a legend over time. Its innovative features, the original and recognizable design of its bodywork, and its versatility have distinguished it as an automotive icon with enduring appeal. FIAT 500: The Design Book is an invitation to embark on a captivating journey through the main milestones of the 500 project: from the first series in the 1960s to the public presentation at the Geneva International Motor Show of the Trepiuno prototype in 2004, of the new 500 and 500C, the 500L through to the 500X. This visually rich and fascinating book explains not only the genesis and design metamorphosis of each model, but also their backgrounds, and explores the contributions of the designers who have helped to develop them with innovation and foresight.

