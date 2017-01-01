First Highways Of America: A Pictorial History of American Roads and Highways from 1910- 1925

Author: John L.Butler, Hardbound, 320 Pages, ISBN: 9780873412803, First Edition, 1994 **RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

The history of the automobile has been chronicled in great detail, but the highway, the absolutely essential partner of the automobile, has been largely overlooked.

Highway building naturally falls into three time periods: 1895 to 1913 - promotion of the good roads movement; 1913- 1923 - attempt to meet the demand of the public for the maximum amount of road mileage possible; and 1923 to the present - construction of a type of road which will handle ever-increasing traffic.

FIRST HIGHWAYS OF AMERICA focuses on the period between 1900 and 1925. It is a picture story of the "how" and "why" of roads for horseless carriages and early automobiles, offering a glimpse of a glorious period in American society.., a period of expansion in personal travel. This is the story of how Americans got their automobiles, and then their country, out of the mud and dust.

