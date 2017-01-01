First Principles: The Official Biography of Keith Duckworth New Paperback Edition

Author: Norman Burr, Hardbound, 352 Pages, ISBN: 9781787111035, 1st Paperback Edition, February 2017

- Foreword by Sir Jackie Stewart

This book chronicles the life of Keith Duckworth, the remarkable engineer famous for being co-founder of Cosworth Engineering and creating the most successful F1 engine of all time, the DFV. Although the company's engines are given due prominence, this isn’t an intricate technical examination of their design, but a more rounded look at the life and work of their designer – work which included significant contributions to aviation, motorcycling, and powerboating.

SYNOPSIS

The names 'Keith Duckworth' and 'DFV' are practically synonymous, such is the reputation of the famous F1 racing engine which he designed.

Whilst there are books covering the technical aspects of the DFV engine, and other designs from Cosworth, the company which he founded with Mike Costin, there are many gaps in the story of Duckworth's career, before and after Cosworth. This book comprehensively fills those gaps, taking the reader into the world of Britain's finest 20th century engineers.

It was a world consisting of far more than motorsport, embracing an astonishing variety of mechnical devices, including aircraft, boats, and motorcycles – particularly Triumph, for whom he was a consultant during his retirement.

A man of strong convictions and high integrity, Duckworth cared passionately about his work, fitting almost every aspect of his life around it. His northern industrial roots, the ups and downs of his personal life, his health problems, and his generous support of charities and business start-ups, combine to create the story of one of motorsport's – and engineering's – most endearing and enduring characters.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

As co-founder of Cosworth, Keith Duckworth was one of Britain’s most talented and successful 20th century engineers.

Cosworth's products, and Keith Duckworth’s contribution to them, are legendary, but, until now, no one has chronicled the man himself.

This book uniquely covers not only the famous racing engines designed by Duckworth, but also his work in aviation, motorcycling and powerboating.

FEATURES

The story behind one of Britain's most remarkable 20th century engineers

Details his contributions to motorsport, aviation, motorcycling and powerboating

Examines Keith's childhood in the industrial north, and how it shaped his approach to life

Documents fully and for the first time his life before Cosworth, including National Service and university

Explains the history of Cosworth under his chairmanship, and its major projects

Chronicles his many and varied consultancy and retirement projects

Contains interviews with his colleagues, family members and friends

Reveals the man behind the headlines, and how his private and family life intertwined with his passion for engineering

Contains many previously unpublished photos

Foreword by Sir Jackie Stewart OBE