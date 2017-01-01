  Loading... Please wait...

Flat Out - G.E.T. Eyston - 1976 (Leatherbound Signed & Numbered)

Hover over image to zoom

US$227.15
B0010ZWCR8
Used
0.75 KGS
Usually dispatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Calculated at checkout
1
Options available
 Product Description

Author: G.E.T. Eyston, Hardbound, 188 Pages, ASIN:  B0010ZWCR8 - 1976 Leatherbound & Signed by Author No.219 of 250 copies **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**

 NEW EDITION

When Flat Out was first published in 1933 all copies sere soon snapped up. A few years later, during a wartime blitz the publisher's London office was destroyed awd since then copies of the book have been difficult to and In fact. Flat Out has become a collector's item.

It may therefore be of some service to re-publish the story for. like Brooklands Track, it produces memories that never seem to fade.

My life has had a long span and if everything •re re-written I dare say this book could be more palatable for the reader! Yet keeping to the original text perhaps enlivens the personal narrative and this may have its cachet, as if a letter on the subject were written.

We shall see if the story, which portrays a young man's enthusiasm at the time, gives you pleasure; if it does, the effort to re-publish will not have been in vain.

George Eyston

