Focke-Wulf Fw190 1939 onwards (all marks) Owners' Workshop Manual

Author: Graeme Douglas, ISBN: 9780857337894, Hardcover, Published in 2016, 156 pages

An insight into owning, flying and maintainig the most outstanding German fighter of the Second World War.

The Focke-Wulf Fw190 was one of the great fighter aircraft of the Second World War. When it burst on to the scene over France in August 1941 it took the RAF by surprise, outperforming the Spitfire Mk V On the Eastern Front the Fwl 90 made its combat debut in September 1942, where its superior performance was a game changer in the air war against the Soviet Union.

Kurt Tank, designer of the Focke-Wulf Fwl 90, created a rugged, easily maintained fighter capable of operating in the harshest of combat theatres. Praised by its pilots and respected by its opponents, the Fw190 was constantly developed to keep it at the forefront of fighter technology in the Second World War.

The Fw190's airframe was developed into three distinct designs: the successful radial engined A, F and G series was reconfigured to accept an in-line power plant, which gave rise to the D series with improved altitude capability; and finally the 'stretched' Ta152 H series, with a performance to match any other piston-engined fighter of the period.

Author Graeme Douglas has been given special access to an original Fw190 F-8 aircraft currently being restored to airworthy status, together with an extremely rare long-nosed D-13 model as well as the highly accurate full-sized FW190 replicas built by the German company Flug Werk, enabling readers to get under the skin of the 'Butcher Bird' and discover how this potent fighter was built and operated. A unique personal account of flying the FW190 is provided by German test pilot Klaus Plasa, who has test-flown many of the Flug Werk replicas.

Supported by more than 200 photographs and technical illustrations, the Haynes Focke-Wulf Fw190 Manual gives a unique insight into owning, flying and maintaining the most outstanding German fighter aircraft of the Second World War.

Author

Graeme Douglas is the author of the Haynes Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and Consolidated 8-24 Liberator Manuals. He has extensive experience of working on preserved aircraft, including the Imperial War Museum's B-17 at Duxford and the privately-owned B-17 'Sally B'. He lives

in Essex.