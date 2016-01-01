By: A. Graham Bell . - **VERY RARE BOOK**

Forced Induction Performance Tuning - A practical guide to supercharging and turbocharging

Written by the well-respected author of Haynes's best-selling Two-Stroke Performance Tuning, Four-Stroke Performance Tuning and Modern Engine Tuning, this is one of the most comprehensive works available on supercharging and turbocharging for performance engines. Founded on the author's many years of experience in building, tuning and modifying high-performance road, rally and race engines, it sets out in accessible language the many principles involved, supported by numerous tables and explanatory illustrations. Forced Induction Performance Tuning is therefore an essential workshop tool for anyone involved in developing high-output, maximum-power road or competition engines.

Topics discussed include:



The basic theory of how forced induction works and its pros and cons.



Supercharger and turbocharger size matching, efficiency, lubrication, cooling and maintenance.



Turbo boost control and anti-lag strategy, and intercooling.



Fuel types, fuel delivery systems, air inlet systems, exhaust systems, ignition and engine management systems.



Water injection and nitrous oxide injection.



Modifying and improving factory supercharged and turbocharged engines.

