Ford Engine Overhaul Manual (Techbook Series)

Authors: Brian Styve and John H Haynes, Softbound, 275 Pages, HA10320, ISBN: 9781850107637 - First Edition, 1991
Includes 255 • 260 • 289 • 302 • 351 • 360 • 390 400 • 428 • 429 and 460 cubic inch V8 engines
• Diagnosis • Overhaul
• Performance & Economy Modifications
The Haynes TECHBOOK Series ... written for the do-it-yourselfer, good enough for the pro!
Diagnosing engine problems -
Overhauling the engine block
Included in this manual are:
• Engine identification
• Tools and equipment
• Diagnosis
• Cylinder head servicing
• Engine removal and installation
• Step-by-step procedures
• Fully illustrated with over 300 photos
• Tips from professionals
• Machine shop repairs
• Performance and economy modifications
