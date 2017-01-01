Ford Engine Overhaul Manual (Techbook Series)

Authors: Brian Styve and John H Haynes, Softbound, 275 Pages, HA10320, ISBN: 9781850107637 - First Edition, 1991

Includes 255 • 260 • 289 • 302 • 351 • 360 • 390 400 • 428 • 429 and 460 cubic inch V8 engines

• Diagnosis • Overhaul

• Performance & Economy Modifications

The Haynes TECHBOOK Series ... written for the do-it-yourselfer, good enough for the pro!

Diagnosing engine problems -



Overhauling the engine block



Included in this manual are:

• Engine identification

• Tools and equipment

• Diagnosis

• Cylinder head servicing

• Engine removal and installation

• Step-by-step procedures

• Fully illustrated with over 300 photos

• Tips from professionals

• Machine shop repairs

• Performance and economy modifications



