Ford Escort Mexico & RS models 1970 to 1974 Owners Workshop Manual

Haynes Manuals, Softbound, HA139, ISBN: 9780857336576

Models covered in this manual -

Ford Escort Mexico with 1598cc ohv engine

Ford Escort RS1600 with 1600cc dohc engine

Ford Escort RS2000 with 1993cc ohc engine

**Does not cover engines with light alloy block or Ford Escort Twin Cam with Lotus engine

The clear, step-by-step illustrated instructions cover the dismantling, inspection, repair and refitting of the engine, cooling system, fuel and emission control systems, exhaust, ignition system, clutch, manual

gearbox, propeller shaft or drive shafts. braking system, electrical system, suspension, steering, bodywork and fittings.

Routine maintenance, complete specifications and detailed fault diagnosis procedures are also included

For rear axle differential units and automatic transmissions (where applicable) the removal, refitting and fault diagnosis procedures only are covered.

ONLY HAYNES COMPLETELY STRIP AND REBUILD THE CAR FOR EACH MANUAL